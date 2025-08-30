MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.29.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $431.18 on Friday. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $299.42 and a one year high of $481.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $425.11 and a 200 day moving average of $384.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

