Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $5.95. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 681,239 shares changing hands.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $81,000.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

