Cato (NYSE:CATO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cato Corporation (The) (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $4.20. Cato shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 212,468 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Get Cato alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cato

Cato Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 2.93%.The business had revenue of $176.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATO. Peapod Lane Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cato by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 656,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,058 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cato during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cato by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 142,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cato by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cato by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 166,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Cato Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.