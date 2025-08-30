Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE) Shares Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Ryde Group Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. 60,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 218,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Ryde Group Company Profile

Ryde Group Ltd engages in mobility and quick commerce businesses in Singapore. The Mobility segment provides on-demand and scheduled carpooling and ride-hailing services. The Quick Commerce segment offers real-time on-demand, scheduled, and multi-stop parcel delivery services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

