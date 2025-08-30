Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.10. 16,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 89,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Mackenzie Realty Capital Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Glen W. Fuller acquired 22,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $97,229.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 22,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,229.29. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angche Sherpa acquired 22,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $97,229.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,229.29. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 426,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,922. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mackenzie Realty Capital

About Mackenzie Realty Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

