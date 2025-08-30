Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $1.98. Marchex shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 7,097 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.59 million, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marchex during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marchex during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marchex during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marchex during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

