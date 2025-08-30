Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL) Stock Price Up 15.8% – Still a Buy?

Skyline Builders Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SKBL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 6,319,759 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,881,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Skyline Builders Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29.

Get Skyline Builders Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Builders Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Builders Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Builders Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Builders Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Builders Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000.

About Skyline Builders Group

Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd. operates as an exempted limited liability company. It operates business through its subsidiary, Kin Chiu Engineering Limited, which provides construction activities include public civil engineering works, such as road and drainage works in Hong Kong. The company was founded on June 25, 2024 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Builders Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Builders Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.