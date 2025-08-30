7,583 Shares in Surmodics, Inc. $SRDX Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Surmodics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 267,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Surmodics in the first quarter worth $366,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Surmodics in the first quarter worth $815,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 146.3% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics in the first quarter worth $1,262,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SRDX. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Surmodics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Surmodics Price Performance

Shares of SRDX opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.77 million, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.04 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. Surmodics has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics Profile

(Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.