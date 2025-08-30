Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,874,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,969 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,792,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,147,000 after acquiring an additional 165,762 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,129,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,739,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 58.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 403,157 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%.The company had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRDO. Wall Street Zen lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 4,568 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $148,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 60,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,265. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Greg E. Jansen sold 30,234 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $997,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 96,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,207. This represents a 23.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,254. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

