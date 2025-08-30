AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. $PRO

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 471.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,269,000 after purchasing an additional 176,926 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in PROS by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,748,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 340.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the first quarter valued at $23,893,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PROS by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 140,210 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.51 million, a P/E ratio of -70.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $29.84.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. PROS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Northland Securities set a $38.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Baird R W downgraded shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

