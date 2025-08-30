AlphaQuest LLC Sells 444 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 22.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on shares of Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $58,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,281,258. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $118.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.72. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

