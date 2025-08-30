Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 18,729 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,729 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,227.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 602,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after buying an additional 576,848 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,029,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,523,000 after buying an additional 530,525 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,842.8% in the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 450,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 427,462 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,421,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,428,000 after buying an additional 350,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 905,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 349,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCR stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.