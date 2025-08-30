Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQI opened at $47.10 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

