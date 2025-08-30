Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 293,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 77,930 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bernstein Bank downgraded Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

