Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 402.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 17,722.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 454,934 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $55,825,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $40,882,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after acquiring an additional 223,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $27,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RGLD. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $179.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.67 and a fifty-two week high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

