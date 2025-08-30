Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Keller Group (LON:KLR) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,660 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,780.

KLR stock opened at GBX 1,334 on Friday. Keller Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,222 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,704. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,375.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,409.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £930.10 million, a P/E ratio of 690.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 99.70 EPS for the quarter. Keller Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keller Group will post 192.5925926 EPS for the current year.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

