iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF $SUSL Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $112.87 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $113.80. The stock has a market cap of $976.33 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average of $103.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

