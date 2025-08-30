Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

NYSE:NAT opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $659.60 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of -0.22.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 7.58%.The firm had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

