Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.09% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UITB stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a $0.1404 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.