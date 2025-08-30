Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Price

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.

AMBA opened at $82.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.43. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,204.98. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,848,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,015,000 after purchasing an additional 152,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,562,000 after purchasing an additional 151,694 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,394,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 144,268 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ambarella by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,609,000 after buying an additional 52,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,232,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,020,000 after buying an additional 579,917 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

