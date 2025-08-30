Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $94,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.