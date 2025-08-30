Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

XEL opened at $72.39 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

