Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 92 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $458.30 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $500.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.59.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.78.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

