Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 36,619 Shares of Vale S.A. $VALE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,619 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,778,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,238,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,144 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vale by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,932,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,959 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Vale by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,523,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,799 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Vale by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,100,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, August 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Vale Stock Up 0.1%

VALE stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $12.05.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 740.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

