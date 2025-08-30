Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,557 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 141,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth $2,260,000. ZEGA Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 249.6% in the first quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 387,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,628,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 123.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

