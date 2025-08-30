Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF $EELV Position Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

