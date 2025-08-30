Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 5,479 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of J opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.50 and a 200 day moving average of $129.54. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.23 and a 52-week high of $152.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.92%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

