Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Ameris Bancorp $ABCB

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1,120.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ABCB opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.32. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

