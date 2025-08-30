Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII Shares Sold by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:OII opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $698.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.81 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 7.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $361,502.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 155,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,109.24. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.