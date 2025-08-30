Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Sells 663 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 115.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Paylocity by 69.1% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 89.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total transaction of $303,462.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Price Performance

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $179.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $150.87 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $400.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 target price on shares of Paylocity and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.71.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

