Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 707 Shares of Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 23.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 147,575 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Public by 7.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 401,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Public by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 47,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 307,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 119,069 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PUK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Public has an average rating of “Buy”.

Prudential Public Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Prudential Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 118.0%. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.02%.

Prudential Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.