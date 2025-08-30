Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 780 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 3,714.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 930.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 753,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,625,000 after acquiring an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,835,000 after buying an additional 136,793 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. EWA LLC now owns 489,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after buying an additional 96,754 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 697,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after buying an additional 76,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 218,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 68,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7%

LRGF opened at $66.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $67.30.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

