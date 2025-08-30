Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $69,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $746,115.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,413.24. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.5%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

