Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 605 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 336.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $109.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.00. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $118.85.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Thor Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.300-4.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.40 per share, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,560. This trade represents a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

