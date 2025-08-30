Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 788 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,880,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,578 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 196.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,693,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,703,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,569 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 48,006,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,803,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,251 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

