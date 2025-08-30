Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $52,000 Holdings in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 50,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 5.2% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 243,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $74.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Albemarle from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $86.47.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $113.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently -17.38%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.