SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC Shares Sold by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,991,000 after buying an additional 34,859 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

SPSC stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $203.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.38.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.88 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

