Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 82.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 29.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $327,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,727.44. The trade was a 27.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $257,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,197.50. This represents a 26.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $862,104. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Further Reading

