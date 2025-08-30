Alexander Blum Sells 63,813 Shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) COO Alexander Blum sold 63,813 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $2,514,870.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 603,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,796,191.51. This trade represents a 9.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexander Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 11th, Alexander Blum sold 2,582 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $85,180.18.

Unity Software Stock Performance

U stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 2.32. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $41.41.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $440.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30,300.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on U shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Unity Software from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

