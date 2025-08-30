Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Sells $7,998,000.00 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $7,998,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $199.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.75. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.99 and a 12-month high of $201.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.45. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $605.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.40.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

