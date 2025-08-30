Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Sells $7,998,000.00 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIGet Free Report) Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $7,998,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $199.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.75. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.99 and a 12-month high of $201.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.45. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $605.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

