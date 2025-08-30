Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Sells $2,332,200.00 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) insider Steve Miller sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 949,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,259,165.64. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 321.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 88,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 67,738 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 466,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 55,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 127,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

