Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Sells $2,332,200.00 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) insider Steve Miller sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 949,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,259,165.64. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CPRX stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 321.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 88,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 67,738 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 466,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 55,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 127,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on CPRX
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Free Cash Flow Boom Keeps Microsoft Ahead of the Pack
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.