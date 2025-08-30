Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) COO Sells $3,075,660.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Lum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.61, for a total transaction of $3,075,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,143,626.73. The trade was a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Credit Acceptance Stock Up 0.9%

CACC opened at $514.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $500.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.65. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a twelve month low of $409.22 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.84 by ($1.28). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 61.4% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 557.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 13.7% during the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 12.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 17.0% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,450,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

