Insider Selling: Energy One (ASX:EOL) Insider Sells A$28,400,000.00 in Stock

Energy One Limited (ASX:EOLGet Free Report) insider Ian Ferrier sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.20, for a total value of A$28,400,000.00.

Energy One Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $223.68 million, a PE ratio of 144.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48.

Energy One Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 52.0%. This is an increase from Energy One’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. Energy One’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Energy One

Energy One Limited provides various software products and services to wholesale energy, environmental, and carbon trading markets in the Australasia, and Europe. The company offers enFlow, a tool for automating and managing business processes, and for integrating systems; EnergyOffer, a bidding, offering, dispatch, and logistics solution; EOT that offers front, middle, and backoffice solutions; NemSight, a real time presentation and historical analysis tool, which offers screens displaying live prices, demand, constraints, generation, bidstacks, and temperatures; and pypIT, a gas pipeline contracts management and scheduling platform.

