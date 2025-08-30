Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Sells $5,000,033.25 in Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Shelby Butterfield sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $5,000,033.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 510 shares in the company, valued at $60,817.50. The trade was a 98.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NNI opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 29.42, a quick ratio of 29.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.11. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.15 and a twelve month high of $131.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $3.14. Nelnet had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $540.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 12.40%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 6.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 14.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

