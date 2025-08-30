The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Price Target to $5.00

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.60 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Cosan Stock Performance

Shares of CSAN opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. Cosan has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Cosan had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 28.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cosan will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the second quarter worth about $3,049,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 1,204.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 498,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 459,995 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 826.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 441,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 393,784 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,452,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 3,995.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 306,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 299,366 shares during the last quarter.

About Cosan

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

