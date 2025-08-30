UBS Group Cuts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $121.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $130.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $110.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average is $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.31. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,819,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,829,000 after buying an additional 195,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,539,000 after acquiring an additional 49,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248,110 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,251,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,140,000 after acquiring an additional 703,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 2,033,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,701,000 after acquiring an additional 481,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.