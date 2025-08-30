Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BXP (NYSE:BXP) Stock Price

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BXP from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of BXP from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BXP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BXP from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BXP from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BXP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

BXP Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,421.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. BXP has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.45.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $868.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.09 million. BXP had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BXP will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. BXP’s payout ratio is currently 13,066.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BXP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in BXP by 99.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in BXP by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in BXP during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in BXP by 12.2% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 405,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,371,000 after acquiring an additional 44,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BXP by 73.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

