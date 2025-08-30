BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 133,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,125.78. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $254,340.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 115,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,944.75. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,081 shares of company stock worth $1,762,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of BOX by 7,130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 332.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

