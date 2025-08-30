Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $112.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.04.

CPT opened at $112.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,786,000 after purchasing an additional 357,718 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 316,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,689,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

