NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTST. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised NETSTREIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial set a $19.00 target price on NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -228.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,050.00%.

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 45,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 78.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.